Help Support Mateo

We’re asking for your support for one of our soldiers, Specialist Morales, 21, who was recently shot multiple on duty and is currently facing temporary paralysis. As he focuses on recovery and rehabilitation, his family is facing an incredibly difficult and uncertain time.





Most importantly, his 2-year-old son, Mateo, needs the love, care, and stability every child deserves. Donations will help ease the financial burden on the family by assisting with daily living costs, and Mateo’s needs while his father works toward recovery.





No donation is too small, and every share helps. If you’re able to contribute, please consider giving and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging journey.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. 💕