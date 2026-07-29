Help Support the Torres Family

Maritza Torres is a 60 year old RN who has dedicated her life to helping others and never asking or expecting anything in return..she has been dealt many devastating blows the past few years. Her husband Hector Torres nearly lost his life in an emergency brain surgery that left him not quite whole, never able to work again. Now she must get a hip replacement and she is the only income in that household. If that weren’t enough, her car just blew the engine and she needs a new car . Please find it in your heart to help this family . Just an fyi these are my parents .