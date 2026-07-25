GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Support the Sneads

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$7,910 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Burke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Snead

Help Support the Sneads

With permission from Amy and Christian, we are sharing what they are going through right now to provide an outlet for those who wish to help financially as they walk through what lies ahead. Here are Amy’s words:


There are moments in life you are not prepared for and you dig deeper into your faith, lean harder on Jesus than ever and feel the love of your family and friends. We are in one of those moments right now.


Late Friday night we received a call that CJ had fallen while on vacation at OBX with friends. Details are still unclear, but he ended up falling from a 2 story deck onto the concrete below. The fact that he is with us is a miracle and we don’t say that lightly.


Christian and I tossed a bag in the car and began to drive to OBX, when EMS transferred him to Norfolk where we met CJ at the Trauma center. We arrived first as storms grounded the helicopter transport they initially recommended.


CJ suffered several injuries beyond the swelling and bruising over his body, as of now.


Fractured skull

2 fractured vertebrae

2 spots of bleeding on the brain

2 broken ribs

Bruised Lungs


Join us in praying: “Lord, RENEW CJ’s mind and RESTORE his health”


We don’t know the road to recovery yet, but we know that CJ is loved deeply by many and by God who created Him and uses ALL things for His good and His glory.


Many of you have prayed and offered to help. We are so grateful. Each prayer you have sent us has been read aloud over CJ. God’s Word and the comfort of our family and friends have been incredibly sustaining.


We will update as we can, but we share this to broaden the prayer circle and point to the goodness of God. What a privilege it is to hold the hand of our almost 20 year old son and pray over him for hours and hours and to know that God is active and present in this hospital room. While he is responsive to commands, and eye movement he is still partially sedated and it is still early in the lifespan of a TBI, but we are praying for complete healing.


We love you all!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve