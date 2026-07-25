Help Support the Sneads

With permission from Amy and Christian, we are sharing what they are going through right now to provide an outlet for those who wish to help financially as they walk through what lies ahead. Here are Amy’s words:





There are moments in life you are not prepared for and you dig deeper into your faith, lean harder on Jesus than ever and feel the love of your family and friends. We are in one of those moments right now.





Late Friday night we received a call that CJ had fallen while on vacation at OBX with friends. Details are still unclear, but he ended up falling from a 2 story deck onto the concrete below. The fact that he is with us is a miracle and we don’t say that lightly.





Christian and I tossed a bag in the car and began to drive to OBX, when EMS transferred him to Norfolk where we met CJ at the Trauma center. We arrived first as storms grounded the helicopter transport they initially recommended.





CJ suffered several injuries beyond the swelling and bruising over his body, as of now.





Fractured skull

2 fractured vertebrae

2 spots of bleeding on the brain

2 broken ribs

Bruised Lungs





Join us in praying: “Lord, RENEW CJ’s mind and RESTORE his health”





We don’t know the road to recovery yet, but we know that CJ is loved deeply by many and by God who created Him and uses ALL things for His good and His glory.





Many of you have prayed and offered to help. We are so grateful. Each prayer you have sent us has been read aloud over CJ. God’s Word and the comfort of our family and friends have been incredibly sustaining.





We will update as we can, but we share this to broaden the prayer circle and point to the goodness of God. What a privilege it is to hold the hand of our almost 20 year old son and pray over him for hours and hours and to know that God is active and present in this hospital room. While he is responsive to commands, and eye movement he is still partially sedated and it is still early in the lifespan of a TBI, but we are praying for complete healing.





We love you all!