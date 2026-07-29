Help Support The Needs for Tanis and Keira Meadows

Tanis and Keira lost their dad, James Meadows, to suicide Feb 2026 at just the age of 11 and 8. He was their world. I have made a promise to do my best to support them and make his presence known to them at all times.

James had such a big heart and would be that friend who would sit down and listen to your problems. Tanis and Keira are having a hard time with him no longer here to call them.

I am taking over his visitations. The funds will be used to help with trips to get them from Indiana to Texas and back for the summer months and holidays. It will also help with any other needs.





Anything helps, and we are truly grateful for your support and love.





Thank you

The Ralston & Meadows Family