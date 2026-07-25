Help support the Hoopes Family

God is so good, and we place our trust in Him.





Willem, who is eight years old, has been on an unexpected and difficult health journey. On Friday, April 24, he was taken to the ER after two weeks of an illness that would not go away. Through many tests, incredible medical care, and God’s hand at work every step of the way, doctors discovered a brain abscess along with a blood clot due to a severe sinus infection that ended up in the blood.





There have been victories and setbacks throughout this journey, resulting in an extended hospital stay, multiple procedures, ongoing scans, specialist appointments, and a long road of recovery still ahead.





Our family has been overwhelmed by the love, prayers, encouragement, meals, messages, and support from friends, family, churches, and even people who have never met us personally. We are deeply grateful for every prayer lifted up on Willem’s behalf and for the kindness that has surrounded our family during this difficult season. We truly believe God has carried us through the support of His people.





Many have reached out asking how else they can help support our family during this time. Due to Willem’s extended hospitalization and ongoing medical needs, Thomas has had to work very limited hours. Because he works in a commission-based sales position, this has significantly reduced his income over the past two months while medical expenses and insurance deductibles continue to grow.





While asking for help is never easy, we are trusting the Lord to provide for our family’s needs as we continue focusing on Willem’s healing and recovery. If you feel led to support the Hoopes family financially, we are incredibly thankful. More than anything, we ask for continued prayers for Willem’s complete healing, strength for our family, wisdom for the doctors, and peace throughout this journey.



