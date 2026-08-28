Help Support the Hall Family

Brian and Jessica Hall are a loving family raising their four boys, Zachary, Daniel, Bradyn, and Keegan. Brian has always been a dedicated provider for his family, working hard to care for and support the people he loves most.﻿﻿﻿

Recently, their family received the difficult news that Brian has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. As Brian begins the journey of treatments, appointments, and everything that comes with this diagnosis, their family is facing an overwhelming season—emotionally, physically, spiritually, and financially.

We want to come alongside the Halls and remind them that they are not walking through this alone.

Most importantly, we are asking you to pray for Brian, Jessica, and their boys. Pray for strength, healing, wisdom for his doctors, peace in the midst of uncertainty, and for God to surround their entire family with His presence and comfort.

We are also asking for financial support. With Brian being the primary provider for their family, the expenses and financial strain that come with cancer treatment can be overwhelming. Your donation will help ease some of that burden and allow Brian and Jessica to focus on what matters most—Brian’s health, their family, and the road ahead.

Whether you are able to give $10, $50, $100, or more, every gift makes a difference. And if you aren't able to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing of this fundraiser are just as meaningful.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

Let's surround the Hall family with love, prayer, and practical support during this incredibly difficult season. Thank you for standing with Brian, Jessica, Zachary, Daniel, Bradyn, and Keegan and for helping carry their family through this journey.

Pray. Give. Share. Encourage.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving and supporting the Hall family.



