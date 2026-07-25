Help Support the Family of Ed & Sue Sweeten

As many of you already know, my parents, Ed and Sue Sweeten, were involved in a serious RV accident while traveling through Oklahoma on their way home to Arizona. Both sustained significant injuries and have been receiving care in the trauma unit at OU Health. They have undergone multiple major surgeries and face a long, difficult recovery that is expected to keep them in Oklahoma—hundreds of miles from home—for several months.

Throughout this ordeal, their immediate family has been traveling back and forth between Arizona and Oklahoma to be at their side during critical moments, manage their affairs, and support them through recovery and rehabilitation. This has placed a heavy emotional and financial strain on everyone involved—missed work, repeated flights, fuel, hotels, and the cost of living away from home for extended periods.

This fundraiser is specifically intended to help cover the travel and living expenses of the family members who are making these trips. Ed and Sue have a separate personal fundraiser for their own medical and recovery needs. If you would like to support them directly, please feel free to do so.

Any contribution—large or small—will make a meaningful difference as we stand by Ed and Sue during this challenging time. Thank you for your kindness and support.