Please Help Support The Bishop Family

https://venmo.com/u/sbish44 (last 4 digits of phone: 4566)

https://cash.app/$StephenBishop88

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/thermopylae44





Hello!

My sister and her family just recieved news that her husband, Stephen, was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer that has spread to the lymph nodes and liver.





Radiation isn’t an option because the tumors are too big and chemotherapy said they can get him into 2027, maybe 2028 at best, however, quality of life won’t look good from the side effects of the chemo.





Stephen and Kimberly have decided to go to a center in AZ that is a place of precision integrative complete care. They combine natural/holistic treatments with some tailored conventional therapies mixed in. Insurance does not cover this, so we are humbly asking for your help! Any little bit helps and we thank you so much in advance!





Stephen is first and foremost a servant of God and all of his faith is in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He has been a husband to Kimberly for over 20 years and is a father to 5 children: Evan, Wesley, Riley, Hannah, and Charlotte. Stephen is a 20-year US Army retiree and veteran of Special Operations as a Green Beret, which he served honorably and with distinction. He has many service connected ailments.





We are also trying to work with benevolent organizations to see about securing some funding to help as well.





We are very hopeful and expectant about Stephen's healing journey! 🙏

We would deeply appreciate a little help from our friends right now 🤗💚🤗













Stephen's first YouTube video of our journey:

https://youtu.be/rwsyE0g9LMk?si=DcFPSHhKVWSGbpeQ