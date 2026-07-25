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Help Support Susan- on her road to recovery

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$225 USD

Fundraiser created byKaila Ahlemeyer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kaila Ahlemeyer

Help Support Susan- on her road to recovery

Four weeks ago, our mom—known to her grandchildren simply as "Grammy"—went in for corrective surgery to fix a complication from surgery from over a year ago. What should have been a straightforward recovery has instead become one of the most difficult journeys she has ever faced.

Since that surgery, she has been hospitalized multiple times and has undergone three additional emergency surgeries. Just two days ago following her recent surgery, she began yet another round of treatments as doctors continue working toward eradicating this dangerous and resistant infection. While we remain grateful for the medical care she is receiving, the road ahead is still long and uncertain.

Our mom is one of the strongest women we know. She is a devoted Christian, a loving mother, a cherished Grammy, and the kind of person who is always the first to help others in their time of need. Her faith has carried her through every challenge life has placed before her, and even now, in the midst of pain and uncertainty, she continues to trust God and lean on His promises.

Unfortunately, the financial burden of this medical crisis has become overwhelming. Because of her extended hospitalizations and ongoing treatments, she has been unable to work and is facing the very real fear of losing her jobs. Medical bills have already begun arriving, and her savings are quickly being exhausted as she focuses on healing and recovery.

At this time, she does not know when she will be able to return to work. Our family is doing everything we can to support her, but we know we cannot carry this burden alone.

We are asking for your help. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward medical expenses, household bills, transportation to appointments, and helping ease the financial stress she is carrying during this difficult season.

If you are unable to give, we ask for something equally valuable: your prayers. Please pray for complete healing, strength for the days ahead, wisdom for her medical team, peace in the uncertainty, and comfort for our entire family.

As Scripture reminds us, "God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." (Psalm 46:1)

Thank you for standing with our mom, our Grammy, and our family. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express.

With gratitude and faith,

Her Loving Family

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