Help Support Survivors

Hi, my name is Rob and I am part of a non-profit in Central Florida called "The Widows Web". This is ran by world champion BKFC fighter Jessica Borga and is aimed at helping survivors of domestic violence escape their situations and giving them tools and resources to start over. The ultimate goal is the 1st mobile safe house but it being an RV those are expensive. Im asking for your help to get this rolling and lets help those who need it most!