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Help support the Schepians as Harold fights Cancer

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$2,680 USD

Fundraiser created byHarold Schepian

Fundraiser funds will be received by Harold Schepian

Help support the Schepians as Harold fights Cancer

Some friends have kindly and generously asked if they can help by contributing to the medical and other costs associated with fighting this cancer. I am also pursuing some alternative therapies alongside the chemo and immunotherapy which will most likely not be covered by my health cost sharing network.


I have Stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma.


Jesus my hope in life and death.


About 11 months ago I began having slight, mild twinges in my abdomen. The “twinges” started coming more frequently, so I thought it might be kidney stones. First week of January, I was going overseas for two weeks, so I went to the doctor to find out what was going on.


I had a CT scan to confirm it was kidney stones, but to my shock and surprise, I was called in to urgently see my doctor the morning of my flight. He told me it was lymphoma cancer.


Tuesday April 7 was the first day of 6 months of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.


In the midst of my shock and grief, I still trust and believe in Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, who has not only rescued me from my sin, rebellion and the wrath of God, giving me eternal life by his death and resurrection. I also trust and believe that he is more than able and willing to heal in this life as well.

If you have not yet called upon the Lord Jesus Christ in repentance and faith, please feel free to message me. I’d love to talk to you about it. https://m.me/haroldschepian


“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name! Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits, who forgives all your iniquity, who heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the pit, who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy,”

Psalm 103:1-4 ESV


“Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But even now I know that whatever you ask from God, God will give you.” Jesus said to her, “Your brother will rise again.” Martha said to him, “I know that he will rise again in the resurrection on the last day.” Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” She said to him, “Yes, Lord; I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, who is coming into the world.””


John 11:21-27 ESV

“Then Jesus, deeply moved again, came to the tomb. It was a cave, and a stone lay against it. Jesus said, “Take away the stone.” Martha, the sister of the dead man, said to him, “Lord, by this time there will be an odor, for he has been dead four days.” Jesus said to her, “Did I not tell you that if you believed you would see the glory of God?” So they took away the stone. And Jesus lifted up his eyes and said, “Father, I thank you that you have heard me. I knew that you always hear me, but I said this on account of the people standing around, that they may believe that you sent me.” When he had said these things, he cried out with a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out.” The man who had died came out, his hands and feet bound with linen strips, and his face wrapped with a cloth. Jesus said to them, “Unbind him, and let him go.””

John 11:38-44 ESV


“Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.”

Isaiah 53:4-5 ESV

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