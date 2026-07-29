Help support Rylee get through cancer care

My name is Noriko Whitlock, and my husband, Christian, and I have known Rylee for eight years. Over the years, we have shared many seasons of life together — from being goofy teenagers and navigating adulthood to growing in our faith and becoming wives and mothers.

Rylee Davis and her husband, Tevin Davis, are the proud parents of three beautiful daughters: Noa, Mia, and Zoe. While preparing for and expecting their twins, Mia and Zoe, Rylee received devastating news — she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

In February, Rylee underwent surgery to remove a 5.8 cm tumor. Since then, she and her family have remained hopeful, trusting in the Lord’s provision to guide and surround them during this difficult season. Unfortunately, their insurance denied coverage for her radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment, and the appeal process was ultimately canceled by the insurance company.

As a family of five living on a single income, they are now facing the overwhelming burden of medical expenses and financial stress while trying to ensure Rylee receives the treatment and care she urgently needs. More than anything, they want to help restore her health so she can continue caring for her children and family.

Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated and will go directly toward Rylee’s medical bills, radiation treatments, and continued care. If you are unable to donate, sharing her story and keeping this sweet family in your prayers would mean so much.





The Davis family is incredibly grateful for the love, support, and care from the community surrounding them as they navigate this journey of fighting cancer while raising their three daughters. ❤️



