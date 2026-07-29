Help Support Ryan & His Sons.

A little under 3 years ago my ex wife and co parent asked for my blessing to relocate to Jacksonville, FL. with our 2 young sons. Given that she has an extensive family located there, I inquired with my employer at the time about a transfer. After my employer approved my transfer, I promptly let my ex wife know that the move would work. She was elated and very thankful. However, after getting out of my lease here near Panama City, FL. I found out that they gave my transfer position to someone else and had prior to that filled my position with them. I was now without a place to stay and a job so I moved in with my girlfriend. After finding work I began to save for the move as my sons and their mother had already moved to Jacksonville. This was almost 3 years ago. I have tried to come up with the funds to make this move but unfortunately the hits just kept coming. I tried to go see the boys as often as possible but with gas and a place to stay for us when I visit the cost is easily $1000 each trip. I had a truck that finally broke down beyond repair, so I now have a truck payment on top all of the other bills we all deal with. About 6 months ago the restaurant that I managed at had a kitchen fire and never re opened. After 3 1/2 months of unemployment, I found a job that I love. However during the time umemployed, we had to use our savings and stacked up debt.





My time sharing with the boys is almost 50\50 but with the distance that has been impossible. They miss me terribly and I miss them.

Hudson starts High School this August and Cohen is going into 4th grade. My boys need me and with Hudson going into High School I feel like I need to get to Jacksonville before the school year starts.

I have missed countless football games, soccer games and so much more. Holidays, birthdays...nothing is the same without us being together.





My girlfriend has become my fiancé (no ring purchased yet) and she is excited to make the move with me and her son Parker who is high functioning Autistic. All of the boys get along great and we would love nothing more than to all be together in Jacksonville.





I am asking for help because it has been such a long and hard road to save for and make the move happen. The funds would be used for a small downpayment on a home or deposits for an apartment\rental home and all of the other utility deposits, etc. Moving costs. Paying off all of our debt. Paying back my ex-wife who has been gracious enough to cover the boy's health insurance which I am responsible for per our MSA. This alone is around $12,000. A modest ring for my fiancé. Finally, any remaining funds would be a buffer for my fiancé and I to find employment once we land in Jacksonville. I have Restaurant Management and Project Management experience. She works for the court here in Bay County. With our experience I am hopeful that we can find employment quickly.





It took me a long time to swallow my pride and ask for help.

I appreciate so much that you have taken the time to read my story and consider helping.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,





Ryan, Kim, Hudson, Cohen & Parker











