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Help support Ryan and his family fight rare cancer

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPaige Moore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Paige Moore

Help support Ryan and his family fight rare cancer

Ryan was a hard working man supporting his family. He has a lovely wife and 4 wonderful children who need him everyday. When he fell ill he thought it was just a really bad cold. On march 2, 2025 he was hit with devastating news no family wants to hear (he had cancer ) a rare form of leukemia that even cedar crest hospital hematology, and oncology have seen. They tried pill chemo was in the hospital for 45 days got billed 542,000 dollars and still didn’t put him in remission. 2 months later they tried a liquid I’v chemo injections 7 days in patient and 14 days on pills they achieved remission yay!!!! It’s now December 2025 only had 2 transplant matches. First on could not donate after they got screened. Second one fell through the week of transplant. So while they waited for a new transplant match so they removed the picc line few days later was admitted for multiple blood clots from the picc line so delayed again. April 2026 hurshey hospital Found a match so he went they demanded that if they are to do the transplant a Hickman (direct line to his heart ) must be placed he agreed if it was put in on his left side they reluctant but agreed. After putting him under they put it on the right side against his wishes and what was agreed but transplant can continue. Within 24 to 48 hours he complained of burning and pain at insertion site they said all is normal day 4 and 5 redness and pain grew accompanied by swelling. Day of full body radiation he finally demands they do something about it with the help of his advocate they do a blood test and swab the site. And came back positive for staff infection.So transplant was put on hold and the donor cells are frozen to save them and they want to keep him for 6 weeks for I v fluid and antibiotics. Now he’s being told his cancer is so aggressive he is in failed remission and they are uncertain on what treatment plan will get him back to where he needs to be for transplant. And then he should go home and prepare to die from his hematology oncologist specialist. We will not go home and prepare to die we will keep fighting and we have changed doctors. Any and all support threw his fight to beat cancer will go towards treatment cost and to help off set his transportation lodging and bills.

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