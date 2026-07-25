Help Support Russell Macleay Legal Defence

Hello friends,





My name is Russell Macleay. I am in a huge amount of debt for legal fees that need to be repaid. I was arrested for a social media post, July 2025 & did 220 days in solitary confinement, over 7 months, on remand in prison. There was no victim, no one claimed to be a victim in court, & no one was physically hurt. Freedom of speech is under attack, & I became a target for who I am, in what is a increasingly police state in Australia.

I had 5 counter terrorism detectives on my case. They somehow neglected to catch the Bondi Beach terrorists. If you know, you know.

My phone was seized and has not been returned, despite a court approved 'Return property' order, after my release from prison. My physical health has suffered while I've been imprisoned, and it is a slow, steady recovery.

I didn't want to ask anyone for money, I've always been too proud, but I am left with few other options.





I have been living in my car & working as a delivery driver. I have had to put my belongings into a shipping container after I lost my rental home. I am seeking other employment. I have tried selling things on ebay for extra money. I'm doing everything possible within my capabilities, including busking with a keyboard when I can (I love playing music). Just prior to losing my home, I had been working as a taxi driver & was trying to establish a private chauffer business. The guy who built my website ripped me off, gave me a broken website, and despite my evidence, I lost the court case against him.





I have a medical condition as well that impacts my ability to work. I have been forcibly given ECT, or shock treatment, against my will, in the past, that has damaged my lower back. My back arches and spasms with a strength that cramps my spine, and can result in a herniated disc. On one occasion during treatment, I woke up from under the anesthetic, broke through the physical restraints, and I touched the hand/arm of the Clinical Nurse Specialist, which resulted in her being shocked as well. She had a heart attack and died as a result. She was a nice lady. I remember her screams as the other staff tried to hold me down as I got off the table. I had the strength of The Hulk (the electricity flowing through my veins), and it took over 14 people to hold me down, 'stacks on', until they sedated me. There was no apology, as they were 'just doing their jobs'. Medical negligence cannot be proven, as per legal advice. No one has ever come forward to tell me the truth, but I have the flashbacks, that's how I know. My mother told me about the death of the nurse, years later. My medical records probably won't even mention it. Another routine cover up.





There was never any need for this. I am not some sort of crazy psycho. I'm a good man trying to do good, in a beastly system. I've just been misunderstood and mistreated, by those that think they know better, or are trying to 'help'.

Unfortunately for people like me, those who are targeted by our government, are routinely being subjected to ever increasing draconian measures to control our thoughts & our speech, all aspects of our lives. Guys like me are being used to experiment on, or as they called it, 'It's an artform'. They are happy to use maximum force to ensure our compliance. We are being punished for simply existing, or having an opinion. We shouldn't have to live like this.





I am appealing to the spiritually conscious for your donation to help me get my life back on track. I have very large debts that will take me years to pay off on my current income.





Even if you can simply pray for me, I send my thanks. I believe in the power of prayer, & blessings from almighty God.





I am most grateful for even the smallest acts of kindness. $1 or $2 donations will still go a very long way. If you can share this with others on social media, I would also appreciate it.





Your donation will be treated with the utmost respect.





Thank you & God bless you.