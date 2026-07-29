Help support Riley's journey through college!

Hi! im Riley, I have been Involved in Theatre for 6 years now and have been singing/performing my WHOLE life. Ive been in talent shows,plays,musicals, ive sang for nursing homes as a kid, ive been in choir for more than 8 years! and i even write my own music! Musical Theatre is my whole life and what im most passionate about :). I am taking my passion farther than just middle and high school though! This upcoming fall I plan on moving to edmond to attend college Musical

Theatre at UCO (University Of Central Oklahoma), I was one of 6 women picked out of more than 50 that auditioned for the program! I have a few scholarships but i still have a long ways to go financially to pay for dorms,classes, and my car! I would love and appreciate anybody and EVERYbody that helps support my journey through college!!!! Thank you so so SO much to everyone who takes the time to read this!! :)