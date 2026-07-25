HELP SUPPORT RICHARD'S LEGAL DEFENSE

Hello everyone this is Richard Moates. He is a loving father of two beautiful kids, a wonderful son, and a great brother to his siblings. Richard Moates was a hard working man who started at the bottom and worked his way into a foreman position just in under two years. Even til this day he has the support of many companies that already stated they would guarantee him a job when he comes home. Please take this time to read below and either share or donate so we can reunite Richard Moates with his kids, family, and friends.





We are asking for your support to help us hire experienced legal counsel to review this case and pursue the legal remedies available.





After carefully reviewing the trial transcripts, we believe they document serious issues that deserve further legal review. Among our concerns are that the public defender, during opening statements, appeared to agree with the prosecution’s position regarding guilt rather than fully advocating for his client. We also believe the transcripts reflect that testimony and evidence we contend should have been ruled inadmissible were presented during the trial.





The transcripts also document testimony from the lead investigator that, in our view, raises significant questions about the handling of evidence and investigative procedures. We believe there were inconsistencies regarding documentation, the chain of custody of physical evidence, and other aspects of the investigation that warrant independent review. In addition, we believe certain witness testimony was inconsistent and should have been more thoroughly challenged.





We are not asking anyone to decide the case based on our words alone. We are simply asking for the opportunity to obtain qualified legal representation so these concerns can be fully examined through the proper legal process. Every person deserves effective representation and a fair legal proceeding.





Your donation will go directly toward attorney fees, court-related expenses, and the costs associated with reviewing and pursuing this case. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to help.





Thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Every contribution brings us one step closer to ensuring his case receives the careful legal review we believe it deserves.