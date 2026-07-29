Help SUPPORT Pastor Naveed for educational school

My name is Clint Burger and for 5 years I am very humbled, blessed and grateful to have made great impacting, lasting and loving relationships with many poor children, orphans, less privileged, kind hearted and loving people. Countries such as Pakistan, Uganda, Kenya and India are in need of much help and support for food, clean water, clothing, schooling and housing. Pastor Naveed from Pakistan has a very genuine heart and is on a mission to help poor children and orphans for an educational school teaching and helping provide education and food. Please HELP and DONATE to SUPPORT Pastor Naveed with whatever you feel BLESSED in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!!

Proverbs 19:17

"Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed".👏🙌✝️🔥♥️🙏

Pastor Naveed's Facebook profile



Pastor Naveed writes:

Hello, I am pastor Naveed Nathaniel from Pakistan I'm serving God for 16 years and wining the souls and my father pastor Nathaniel BARKAT serving God from 47 years

I had vision 15 years ago about poor and orphan children God put this in my heart to donate my place and make school.

In 2024 we have built school for poor and orphanage children because in this area there is no Christian school so we want to give spiritual and physical education by proper method because of lack of knowledge christian children are in slavery. So In 2026 January we are going to start school by your prayers and love so that we can teach and encourage the Christian community through education. If we do the hard work the children can grow and can become preachers, pastors and missionaries to lead singers, doctors, teachers or whatever they want to be.

If you all want to be part of this you can help monthly like $100, $200, $500, $1000 whatever you desire as God leads you. By your help we can give education to 100 Children.

We need your prayers and love to help with this mission. We need $1200 every month for the school project which includes all the educational expenses of the children, clean water, juice and lunch for the children. If someone pays us the full price we will be grateful and will always remember them in our prayers. Miraculously God provided us with a building in 2024 which was completed in which seven rooms, a kitchen and two washrooms have been built. We can educate and care for the poor and orphanage children. This building is still empty and we need monthly expenses covered and your prayers for this. We can start it with your support, prayers and love .

"Education is the key to open the door of freedom"

"Education is necessary for all the children"

*PROVERBS 19:02*

"IT IS NOT GOOD FOR A PERSON TO BE WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE AND HE WHO HURRIES HIS FOOTSTEP ERRS"

My WhatsApp number 03116312235

Another phone number 03088896260

My email pastornaveed72@gmail.com

*GOD BLESS YOU ALL*