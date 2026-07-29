Help Support Our NYC Ground Crew Efforts

With Luigi's trial just a few short months away, now more than ever it's important that us doing the work in NYC have enough resources sustain our efforts. Our goal is to continue reaching as many New Yorkers as possible to educate them about the case. Your contribution will go towards our plans to scale up our work, including but not limited to: billboard trucks, banners, flyering materials (printing, tape), wheatpasting, and travel to surrounding counties.





Thank you so much, and LET'S FREE LUIGI!!!!!!!!





-FreeLuigiNYC, People Over Profit, & other dedicated NYC supporters