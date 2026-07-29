Help Support Our Friend and His Family During This





We are creating this GoFundMe to help our dear friend during an incredibly difficult and unexpected situation.

Recently, his car brakes failed while he was driving, causing him to accidentally hit another vehicle. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but because of his immigration status, he is currently being detained while awaiting further proceedings with ICE.

Our friend lives and works here in the United States and has always worked hard to support the people he loves. His girlfriend and two stepdaughters live in Nicaragua and depend on him financially. He works tirelessly and sends money home to help provide for their everyday needs, making sure they have food, housing, and the essentials they need to live.

This sudden situation has left his family facing uncertainty and hardship. Being unable to work means he can no longer provide the support they rely on, and his loved ones are now worried about how they will get through this difficult time.

We are asking for any help you can give, no matter how small. All donations will go toward helping cover essential expenses, supporting his family in Nicaragua, and assisting with legal-related costs as they navigate this unexpected situation.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page. Every share, prayer, and act of kindness can make a difference.

Thank you for standing with our friend and showing compassion during one of the most difficult moments of his life. Your support means more than words can express.



