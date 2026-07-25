Help Support Our Family During an Unexpected Medic

Our family is walking through an unexpected medical crisis, and we’re asking for your help.





My daughter-in-law’s mother became critically ill very suddenly and remains hospitalized. She has been the primary caregiver for my son and daughter-in-law’s three young children, and with her suddenly hospitalized, they have unexpectedly lost the childcare they relied on.





They do not have another childcare option available and simply cannot afford the cost of full-time care. They are now facing the possibility that one of them may have to reduce their work hours or leave their job altogether to care for the children. Losing an income would make it difficult to cover rent, utilities, groceries, and other essential expenses during an already overwhelming time.





We are raising funds to help ease some of that burden while they navigate this difficult season. Donations will go toward childcare, lost wages, rent, groceries, and other essential household expenses so they can focus on caring for their family without the added stress of immediate financial hardship.





Most of all, we ask for your prayers. Please pray for complete healing for my daughter-in-law’s mother, wisdom for her medical team, peace and strength for the entire family, and God’s provision for every need.





Whether you’re able to give, share this fundraiser, or simply pray, we are deeply grateful. Thank you for walking alongside our family during this difficult time.