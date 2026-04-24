Help Support Our Dad’s Cancer Journey

Hello everyone,

Our family is asking for prayers and support during a very difficult time.

Our dad has recently been diagnosed with advanced liver cancer. He was hospitalized after experiencing significant bleeding, and doctors worked to get the bleeding under control. Right now, we are waiting for additional testing and answers to determine what treatment options are available.

The doctors are trying to decide whether surgery is possible and whether it would be beneficial at this stage. If surgery is not an option, chemotherapy may be recommended. We are taking things one day at a time and trusting God to guide the doctors and our family through every decision.

As we prepare for this journey, we are facing many unexpected expenses. Dad’s treatment and appointments will require frequent travel from Opelika to Birmingham. The cost of gas, meals, hotel stays, and transportation can quickly add up.

Adding to the challenge, our mother was recently involved in a car accident and currently has limited transportation. We are hoping to help keep her close to Dad during treatments and hospital visits by assisting with lodging and transportation when needed.

The funds raised will help with:

• Travel expenses to and from Birmingham

• Hotel accommodations during treatments and appointments

• Transportation assistance for Mom and Dad

• Meals and other medical-related expenses

• Providing support for our parents while they live on a fixed income

We know times are hard for many people, and we appreciate every prayer, share, and donation. No amount is too small. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.

Only God knows what the future holds, but we are standing together in faith and believing for strength, comfort, and guidance through this difficult season.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, support, and prayers.