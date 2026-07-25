Help support our Dad through heart surgery!

Help Our Family Support My Dad’s Recovery After Cardiac Arrest





On Tuesday night, our family’s world changed in an instant.





My dad suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. For several minutes, we did lose him.





Thankfully, my brother didn’t hesitate. He immediately began CPR and continued for six long minutes until paramedics arrived. He gave everything he had, doing exactly what needed to be done—even breaking ribs to keep blood flowing and give our dad a fighting chance.





When first responders took over, the fight wasn’t over. They continued lifesaving efforts and shocked my dad’s heart six times before they were finally able to bring him back.





Walking into the hospital and seeing our dad on a ventilator, with machines breathing for him, is something none of us will ever forget. One of the hardest moments was hearing my sister call and say, “Dad’s dead. Get to Mom now.” The fear, heartbreak, and confusion in her voice is something that will stay with us forever.





By the grace of God, the quick actions of my brother, and the incredible work of the emergency responders and medical team, our dad is still here today. While we are endlessly grateful for this miracle, his journey is far from over.





Before my dad can even begin the road to recovery or think about coming home, there are still major hurdles ahead. He needs to undergo a heart catheterization, but that procedure is currently on hold until his kidney function improves and his levels are safe enough for the doctors to move forward. Once that is completed, he will need a pacemaker with a defibrillator implanted before he can begin rehabilitation and eventually come home.





My parents are now facing not only the emotional weight of everything that has happened, but also the uncertainty of what lies ahead. Between hospital stays, ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, follow-up appointments, medications, lost income, travel expenses, and everyday bills, the financial burden continues to grow.





We are asking for help so my parents can focus on what matters most—my dad’s healing and recovery—without the constant worry of how they will manage the financial strain during this incredibly difficult time.





If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you are unable to give, we completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers is just as appreciated.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Every donation, every share, and every prayer reminds us that we are not walking this road alone.