Help Support Our Brother Mark in South Africa

Our brother in Christ, Mark, is walking through a difficult season and could use the support of the church family.





Over the past several months, unexpected medical bills, vehicle repairs, and the rising cost of everyday living have placed a significant financial burden on him. These challenges have made it difficult to keep up with essential expenses while continuing to provide for his daily needs.





If the Lord has placed it on your heart, we invite you to help lighten this burden. Every gift, large or small, will go directly toward helping Mark cover his medical expenses, repair his vehicle, and meet essential living costs during this season.





Most importantly, we ask that you join us in praying for Mark. Pray that God would provide for every need, grant him wisdom and strength, bring healing where it is needed, and remind him that he is not walking through this alone.

You can also help support his music follow him on TikTok @markwhite8577





Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and prayers. Together, we have the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ, bearing one another's burdens and demonstrating His love in a tangible way.