Help Support Myesha! 🤍

Hi everyone!





A lot of people have asked me how they can support me while I'm in college, so I decided to create this fundraiser as an easy way for friends and family to help if they'd like.





Donations will help with things like tuition, textbooks, school supplies, clothes for school, travel between school and home, and other everyday costs that come with being a University student. It will also help me prepare for the next school year with necessities dorm supplies, notebooks, and toiletries.





Whether it's $5, $20, or simply sharing this fundraiser, every bit of support means so much to me. Having a community that believes in me and wants to see me succeed is something I'll never take for granted.





Thank you for supporting my education, my goals, and my future. I truly appreciate all the love, encouragement, and help along the way.





Love,

Myesha