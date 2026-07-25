Help Support My Miami Mission Trip

Hi! My name is Saoirse, and I’m 15 years old. This summer I have the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Miami with my youth group. I’m excited to serve others, meet new people, grow in my faith, and see how God can use me to make a difference!





I’m raising $1,000 to help cover the cost of the trip. If you’d like to support me, any donation would be greatly appreciated. If you’re not able to give, prayers for me and my team would mean a lot as we prepare for this experience.





Thank you for helping make this opportunity possible!





Love you all!💛☀️



