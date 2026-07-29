Help Support My Life Changing Ileostomy Surgery

I never thought I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but today I’m reaching out with hope and humility. I am raising funds for an ileostomy reversal surgery that will give me the chance to regain my health, independence, and quality of life.

For the past 16 years, I have been battling Crohn’s disease — a long and difficult journey filled with hospital visits, procedures, pain, and daily challenges that have affected every part of my life. Despite everything, I’ve continued to fight and stay hopeful for better days ahead.

Now, I have the opportunity to undergo an ileostomy reversal surgery, a life-changing procedure that could help me finally move toward a more normal and stable life. Unfortunately, the financial burden is overwhelming. I am trying to raise $40,000 to help cover the surgery, medical expenses, medications, follow-up care, and living expenses while I recover and am unable to work.

This surgery represents more than just a medical procedure to me — it represents hope, healing, and the chance to reclaim parts of my life that Crohn’s disease has taken away over the years. Recovery will take time, and having support during that process would allow me to focus fully on healing without the constant fear of financial hardship.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would truly mean the world to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or on social media would help more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, kindness, or encouragement you can offer during this chapter of my journey.