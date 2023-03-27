Help Support My Family While I Recover

My name is Condridge Berry. I've been bedridden for a couple of years due to my physical health, and I haven't been able to support myself or my family the way I want to. It pains me not to be able to provide and protect because of it.





I'm reaching out to ask for help covering the expenses my family and I are facing during this time. Any donation, no matter the amount, would be a great blessing and would mean so much to us.





Thank you for standing with us.