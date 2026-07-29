Help Support My Dad’s Recovery & Aftercare

Our family is asking for support during an unexpected and difficult time.

My dad was undergoing treatment for colon cancer and recently had surgery to remove a portion of his colon. During this process, doctors found a tumor, and we are grateful to share that the tumor was benign. While this was encouraging news, he experienced unexpected surgical complications that caused his bowel system to shut down, leading to a longer and more difficult recovery than we anticipated.

As we focus on helping him heal and receive the care he needs, our family is now facing financial hardship. Between missed time from work, lodging expenses, food costs, and preparing for his aftercare needs, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

We are humbly asking for help to assist with aftercare expenses and support our family during this season of recovery. Any contribution—big or small—will make a meaningful difference and help relieve some of the stress as we care for him.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers means more than words can express.

Thank you in advance for your kindness, generosity, and support during this time



