Help Support Mary Beth Hall and Kids

On March 27, Pastor Bill Hall unexpectedly passed away, leaving behind a beloved wife and four children.

Bill was a loving husband and father who cared deeply for his family and a loyal son and brother who was proud to carry the family name. He was a dedicated pastor for over fourteen years in Tennessee and spent the last eighteen months tirelessly serving the wonderful community in and around Cambridge, New York.

We're asking for your help to raise funds to assist the family in their time of need. Bill was the sole provider for the family, meaning they could really use your prayers and support as they make this difficult transition. Along with raising funds to help cover the day-to-day cost of living, we're hoping to help cover some additional expenses like securing a dependable vehicle to replace their van that has weathered ~200,000 miles. Any gift, regardless of size, is greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for your support!



