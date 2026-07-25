Help Support Mackenzie's Mission Trip to Mexico

Hello, my name is Mackenzie James. After months of prayer and careful consideration, I believe God is calling me to serve on a mission trip to Mexico in September of 2026. Although Mexico was never a place I anticipated traveling to, I strongly believe that this is where God is leading me to serve.

This mission trip will challenge me to step outside of my comfort zone by living in a new city, surrounded by people from different backgrounds, cultures and languages. Through these new experiences and uncertainties, I am choosing to step forth in faith and develop true dependence on God. Learning to trust Him fully to guide and strengthen me.

I have wanted to go on a mission trip for many years, and now is my chance! I will be participating in a mission trip through Youth With A Mission (YWAM). This is a 5 month program, where the first 3 months I will be living alongside fellow believers from all around the world. During this time I will be participating in lectures where I will learn more about the Bible, about God, and deepen my relationship with Him. There will also be weekly outreach opportunities where everyone will split off into smaller groups to serve in the city. Following the 3 month lecture phase, there will be a 2 month outreach phase where I will either remain in Mexico or be sent further into the world on outreach. Sharing the Gospel and God’s love and grace to others, while serving as the hands and feet of Jesus.

I am asking family, friends, and even those I may not know for your support as I prepare for this mission trip. The total cost of the trip is around $13,000, and my goal is to fundraise $7,000. I would be incredibly grateful for your support through financial contribution and heartfelt prayers. Each prayer and donation is a gift from God and brings me one step closer to serving in Mexico.

Thank you so much for taking the time to learn about my mission trip and for all of your support and prayers!