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Help Support Libni after the passing of Justin

Goal$15,000 CAD
Raised$2,177 CAD

Fundraiser created byDanielle Corcoran

Fundraiser funds will be received by Danielle Corcoran

Help Support Libni after the passing of Justin

# Help Support Libni and Baby Ezra After the Unexpected Loss of Justin


Our hearts are broken as we share the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Justin, at just 35 years old.


Justin's life was one of resilience, hope, and love. After struggling with addiction, he made the courageous decision to turn his life around. Through determination, faith, and the support of those who loved him, he worked hard to achieve sobriety and had been sober for some time. He was rebuilding his life and looking forward to the future.


Justin had recently returned to Canada from Mexico to work for a construction company on Vancouver Island. He remained in regular contact with his family in Mexico, his family on Vancouver Island, his church family, and his employer. He was excited about the opportunities ahead and was dedicated to providing for his family.


In May of this year, Justin and his wife, Libni, welcomed their beautiful baby boy, Ezra, into the world. Becoming a father was one of the greatest blessings of Justin's life. Ezra was his pride and joy, and Justin loved him with all his heart.


Justin's sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of those who loved him, especially Libni and their infant son. As they navigate this devastating loss, they are also facing unexpected financial challenges.


We have created this GoFundMe to help ease some of the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time. Donations will help cover living expenses for Libni and baby Ezra, as well as travel costs for family members as they come together to support one another and make the necessary arrangements during this time of grief.


Every donation, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, we would be incredibly grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep Libni, Ezra, and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers.


Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and generosity. Justin will be remembered for the strength he showed in rebuilding his life, the faith that guided him, and the deep love he had for his family. His memory will live on through everyone who knew and loved him, and especially through his precious son, Ezra.

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