Help Support Joslina and Her Two Young Children

On 10 June 2026, our family received a phone call that changed our lives forever. Our daughter, Joslina, suffered a sudden and life-threatening subarachnoid hemorrhage caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Without warning, she was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where doctors are closely monitoring her condition. Due to the severity of this type of brain injury, she must remain in the ICU for a minimum of two weeks to ensure there are no additional hemorrhages or complications. While we are grateful she is receiving the care she needs, the road ahead will be long and uncertain.

Joslina is the loving mother of two young children, ages 5 and 3, who need their mom now more than ever. As our family focuses on caring for her and supporting the children, we are facing an overwhelming financial burden.

Unfortunately, Joslina does not have medical insurance and currently has no income to help cover the mounting expenses. Medical bills, rehabilitation costs, medications, transportation, household expenses, and everyday living costs will continue to grow throughout her recovery.

While doctors remain hopeful, they have told us that recovery from a ruptured brain aneurysm can take months and, in some cases, years. During this time, our daughter will need extensive medical care, therapy, and support as she works to regain her strength and independence.

We are asking for your help during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward her medical expenses, recovery needs, and helping provide stability for her two young children while she heals.

If you are unable to donate, we ask you please share this fundraiser and keep Joslina and our family in your thoughts and prayers.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during one of the most challenging times our family has ever faced.

With gratitude,

The Family of Joslina