GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Support Jimmy's Recovery Journey

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Wineinger

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Wineinger

Help Support Jimmy's Recovery Journey

Help Jimmy on His Road to Recovery


Our family is asking for your prayers and support for my brother, Jimmy, after a devastating motorcycle accident that changed his life in an instant.


Jimmy suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and underwent emergency brain surgery. Since then, he has remained in the ICU, facing one challenge after another. He has battled complications with his lungs, recurring fevers, and has also suffered two small strokes. Every day has been a delicate balance as his medical team works to reduce sedation, help him breathe on his own, and give his brain and body the opportunity to heal.


As of today, Jimmy is preparing for a tracheostomy and feeding tube—important next steps that will support his long road to recovery. While these procedures are difficult, they are also a sign that the focus is shifting toward healing and rehabilitation.


The road ahead will be long and filled with extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and therapies. The financial burden continues to grow, and we are asking for help to ease the stress of medical expenses and the many costs that come with such a life-changing injury.


If you feel led to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If you're unable to donate, we would be so grateful for your prayers and for sharing Jimmy's story with others.


Our family has been overwhelmed by the love, generosity, and prayers we've received. We truly believe God is walking with Jimmy every step of this journey, and we remain hopeful for the healing that lies ahead.


Thank you for standing with Jimmy and our family during this incredibly difficult time.


"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve