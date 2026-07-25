Help Support Jimmy's Recovery Journey

Help Jimmy on His Road to Recovery





Our family is asking for your prayers and support for my brother, Jimmy, after a devastating motorcycle accident that changed his life in an instant.





Jimmy suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and underwent emergency brain surgery. Since then, he has remained in the ICU, facing one challenge after another. He has battled complications with his lungs, recurring fevers, and has also suffered two small strokes. Every day has been a delicate balance as his medical team works to reduce sedation, help him breathe on his own, and give his brain and body the opportunity to heal.





As of today, Jimmy is preparing for a tracheostomy and feeding tube—important next steps that will support his long road to recovery. While these procedures are difficult, they are also a sign that the focus is shifting toward healing and rehabilitation.





The road ahead will be long and filled with extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and therapies. The financial burden continues to grow, and we are asking for help to ease the stress of medical expenses and the many costs that come with such a life-changing injury.





If you feel led to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If you're unable to donate, we would be so grateful for your prayers and for sharing Jimmy's story with others.





Our family has been overwhelmed by the love, generosity, and prayers we've received. We truly believe God is walking with Jimmy every step of this journey, and we remain hopeful for the healing that lies ahead.





Thank you for standing with Jimmy and our family during this incredibly difficult time.





"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1



