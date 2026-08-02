Help Support Jessica Through Her Lymphoma Journey

My niece, Jessica Ketcham, recently received the news that she has an aggressive form of lymphoma. She has now begun chemotherapy treatments and is facing a challenging road ahead.





This diagnosis has brought many changes and decisions for Jessica and her family including multiple trips for her family between Maryland and South Carolina, renting and temporarily furnishing an apartment, cooking, and trips to appointments and treatment.





One of the greatest needs is help with everyday expenses, especially providing meals for family as they focus their time and energy on Jessica’s care and recovery.





If you would like to give, every donation, no matter the size, will provide practical support and remind them that they are not walking this journey alone.





Most importantly, we ask that you lift Jessica and her family up in prayer. Please pray for strength, healing, peace, wisdom for her medical team, and comfort for everyone affected by this journey.





Thank you,

Jana Futato