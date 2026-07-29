Help support Jerry in his battle with colon cancer

Jerry Hodges and a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jerry spent a large part of his life taking care of his mother and is now taking care of his father. He provides the best complete and total care to Tommy better then anyone I know. Jerry was just recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to his liver and lungs. He is currently undergoing treatments and is in a fight for his life! His income that he was receiving for taking care of Tommy has ended and his disability has not yet started.





Your monetary donation is greatly appreciated and if you are unable to donate, please pray for Jerry! Our prayer is for complete and total healing but we also pray for God's comfort and peace to be with Jerry and his family!