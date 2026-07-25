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Help support Jeffrey Gregory and family.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$325 USD

Fundraiser created byCassey Gregory

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cassey Gregory

Help support Jeffrey Gregory and family.

Jeff is the sole provider for his family as his wife has several health conditions that keep her from being able to work. With Jeff being out of work unpaid for an additional 4-6 weeks with his illness this puts the family in dire circumstances.


At the end of June Jeff started struggling with a pulled muscle in his back. He went to the doctor and was given some really strong anti-inflammatories. He was off work for a few days and went back. After two days back at work he was in worse shape and could barely move. So we went to the ER and discovered he had pneumonia. He was put on antibiotics and told to stay off work for a week. After 6 days on the antibiotics Jeff started having shortness of breath and chest pain. Unfortunately due to the holiday he couldn't get back into his PCP and he ended up back in the ER. X-rays and a CT scan showed that Jeff had a pocket of fluid on his lung. He was admitted to the hospital on July 3rd for IV antibiotics and to figure out if he would need surgery or a chest tube. On July 7th a chest tube was put in. Jeff is still currently still in the hospital with a chest tube. He will have to be on IV antibiotics for several weeks after he leaves the hospital. This means he will go home with a picc line and will be unable to work for several weeks. He will have weekly appointments with the pulmologist and infectious disease doctor once he leaves the hospital; and it will be a week to week basis on when he can go back to work.


Any and all help would be greatly appreciated. The amount asked for will cover rent, utilities, and household needs for the rest of June and August.

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