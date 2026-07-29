Help Support Jason In Monroe

Community & Faith Based Help For Jason





Hello All





my name is jason and like many people, I work to make ends meet, yet is not enough, it never is. I work as a maintenance service helper at 76 Gas Station / Car Wash / Rocket Store in Monroe, WA - perhaps you've seen me here.





I need help with Medical Transport to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds and Basic Needs supplies as I am homeless and have no car - but i do have a metro / ct card that needs reloading - you can see it on a lanyard around my neck in the foto here.





Anything Helps !















