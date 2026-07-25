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Help Giovanna Afford Life Changing Jaw Surgery

Goal$8,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGiovanna Costa

Fundraiser funds will be received by Giovanna Costa

Help Giovanna Afford Life Changing Jaw Surgery

Hello, my name is Giovanna, and I'm raising funds for a medically necessary orthognathic (jaw) surgery.

I have a class 2 malocclusion that has progressively affected my quality of life. I have been struggling with complications, including sleep apnea, difficulty chewing, and TMJ, which have been getting harder to manage. During a recent long-overdue dentist's appointment, the dentist urged me to see an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. After my appointment in June, I was diagnosed and told I need surgery, along with other procedures to correct my jaw and prevent my condition from worsening. Without treatment and intervention, I've been told my symptoms are likely to worsen, including my sleep apnea, jaw function, and chronic pain. Although I spent years of orthodontic treatment in my childhood and adolescence, my jaw condition wasn't fully recognized until just now. And as a result, the only effective option now is surgery.

The treatment I need consists of braces (for an indeterminate amount of time), orthognathic surgery to correct my jaw, continuation of braces, and finally retainers. I am currently under my parents' health insurance until November, which will help cover the orthodontic portion of my treatment. However, due to the length of treatment, I will not have coverage for the surgery itself. I was given an estimate of R$45,000 (about $8,800) for the surgery alone, which is far beyond what I can afford.

Please note: I'm an American citizen currently living in Brazil, where GiveSendGo isn't available for residents. Since my surgery will take place in Brazil, all medical expenses are in Brazilian reais (BRL), but GiveSendGo processes donations in U.S. dollars through my U.S. account. This means that every donation helps stretch further toward my treatment costs. I've included both amounts, so the cost is easily understandable.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward making this surgery possible. If you can't help financially, sharing this fundraiser would also be a great help!

Every bit of support will bring me one step closer to the treatment I need and improving my health and quality of life. Thank you, and God bless


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