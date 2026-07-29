Help support funds for Mortuary School

hello! i’m taylor and i’m twenty years old. since i was a kid, i’ve always wanted a job that involved helping people in some way, that’s where the idea of being a mortician came from! unfortunately, i do not have nor do i make enough to start my career with schooling. with your help, i can finally make my dream come true.





to add onto that, recently i have been in and out of the hospital due to my asthma acting up severely. due to that, my medical bill is $8,000+. not only will the donations help pay for schooling, but it will also be put to the medical bills.





if you’re able to contribute, or simply share the fundraiser, it truly means the world to me. thank you, and god bless.