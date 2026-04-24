Help Support Eliza’s First oversees Mission Trip

We are excited to share that our daughter, Eliza has been given the incredible opportunity to participate in her first overseas mission trip to Italy with a team from our church.





This journey is about much more than traveling abroad. It is an opportunity for her to grow in her faith, serve others, and share the love of Christ with people from different cultures and backgrounds. Through outreach, community engagement, and serving alongside local ministries, she hopes to be the hands and feet of Jesus while learning how God is working around the world.





We are especially proud of her dedication to this mission. She has already worked hard and personally contributed $1,000 toward the cost of the trip, demonstrating her commitment and willingness to invest in this opportunity to serve. Her determination and faith have been inspiring to watch.





The remaining funds will help cover airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, ministry expenses, and other travel-related costs. We are reaching out to friends, family, and our community to ask for support as she takes this step of faith.





Whether you are able to give financially or support her through prayer, every contribution makes a difference. No gift is too small, and every donation brings her closer to this life-changing experience.





Please pray for her safety, for meaningful connections with those she serves, and that God would use this trip to impact both the people she meets and her own spiritual journey.





Thank you for partnering with her and helping make this mission possible. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers mean so much to our family.





“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…” — Matthew 28:19





With gratitude,

Dave & Ronnie Purdy



