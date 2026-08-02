Help support Dawn on her road to recovery

If you have ever had the privilege of knowing Dawn, you know she is the kind of person who is always the first to step in when someone needs a helping hand!

Whether it is offering her time, sharing her talents, or simply being there to support family, friends, and neighbors. Dawn has spent her life putting others before herself. Now, it's our turn to be there for her.





Dawn recently suffered a stroke and now anticipates a challenging recovery process. She will require ongoing medical care, rehabilitation, and therapy as she works to regain her strength and independence. While we remain hopeful and encouraged by her determination, the weeks and months ahead will bring many challenges for Dawn.

The funds raised through this campaign will help ease some ot the burdens she is facing by assisting with:





****Physical, occupational, and other rehabilitation therapies.





****Medical expenses and recovery-related needs.





****Meal preparation, meal delivery, and groceries so she can focus on healing instead of daily logistics.





****Other unexpected expenses that often arise during a lengthy recovery.





Dawn has spent years giving so much of herself to others without ever asking for anything in return. Today, we have the opportunity to give back to someone who who has touched so many lives with her kindness, generosity, and compassion. No donation is too small. Every contribution will make a meaningful difference. If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Dawn in your thoughts and prayers.Thank you for helping us surround her with the same kind of love, kindness, and support that she has shown to so many throughout the years. Together, we can help lighten her burden and remind her that she is not facing this journey alone.