Help support Daniel P.Falls Celebration of Life





In Loving Memory of Daniel P. Falls

On April 9, 2026, we lost Daniel P. Falls, a beloved husband, father, friend, and talented tradesman whose kindness and craftsmanship touched countless lives. Daniel was known for his incredible carpentry skills, his adventurous spirit, his love of fishing, and his unwavering honesty and independence.

As we continue to navigate this heartbreaking loss, we are raising funds to help cover the costs of Daniel's Celebration of Life, which will be held on July 14, 2026, at Whitaker Park. This date was chosen to honor the memory of Smalls, Daniel's beloved dog, who was his loyal companion for many years.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help us create a meaningful gathering where family and friends can come together to celebrate Daniel's life, share memories, and honor the legacy he leaves behind.

Daniel leaves behind his loving wife, Ravael Clark, and nine children, three grandchildren, along with many family members and friends who will forever cherish his memory.

Thank you for your support, prayers, and kindness during this difficult time. Your generosity means more than words can express.