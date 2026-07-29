Help Support Dalton keeping His Home

My name is Acer, and I’m a very close lifelong family friend of Dalton Eatherly, better known on social media as “Chud the Builder.” I’m making this on his behalf during one of the hardest times he and his family have ever faced.





Dalton is currently fighting for his freedom while facing attempted murder charges after an altercation outside of a courthouse. According to supporters, Dalton was attacked and acted in self-defense during the incident, firing shots while trying to protect himself in the middle of a chaotic situation.





Now sitting behind bars, Dalton is facing the fight of his life. Beyond the courtroom, he is also struggling to keep his home, support his child, and hold his life together while separated from his family. Every day locked away is another day he cannot provide for the people who depend on him most.





Friends, family, and supporters continue standing beside Dalton as he battles serious charges while maintaining that he acted out of fear and self-defense. Any donations or support are greatly appreciated and will go toward legal fees, child care, household bills, and helping his family through this difficult time.





Thank you to everyone showing support for Dalton “Chud the Builder” Eatherly during this challenging chapter of his life.



