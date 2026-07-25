Help Support Clydes Cancer Journey

Hi everyone — friends of the Larson's here.

Toward the end of 2025, Shannon and Clyde received the devastating news that Clyde had been diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer that has spread to his liver. This came as a great shock to their family, friends, and the community that loves them so much. Anyone who knows Shannon and Clyde knows how welcoming, generous, and faith-filled they are. They have built a strong and caring community around them over the years, always opening their hearts and supporting others with kindness and encouragement. Now, many people are asking how they can help support them during this difficult journey.





Clyde is currently undergoing a combination of modern and holistic treatments with an exceptional team of specialists and experts who are providing attentive, compassionate care every step of the way. He is being closely monitored through regular tests and scans, and we are grateful to share that the treatments are working and the cancer is shrinking. While the cancer is currently considered inoperable, the hope is that continued progress with treatment will make surgery possible in the future.





The financial burden has quickly become overwhelming. Current treatment-related costs are estimated at approximately $1,000 per week for therapies, treatments, labs, office visits, and related care not covered by insurance. This does not include additional expenses such as:

Long-distance travel multiple times per week Gas and transportation costs Missed work and lost income Special dietary needs, supplements, and organic foods Detox and supportive therapies





We are setting an initial fundraising goal of $20,000 to help cover the estimated out-of-pocket medical expenses and ongoing treatment costs as Clyde continues this fight.

Through it all, Shannon and Clyde continue to face this with remarkable strength, grace, and unwavering faith in God. Even in the midst of challenges and uncertainty, they remain hopeful and deeply trusting in the power of prayer and the support of their community.

If you feel called to help, any donation — no matter the amount — will go directly toward supporting Clyde’s treatment journey and easing some of the financial stress their family is carrying right now.





Most importantly, we humbly ask for your prayers. Please pray for healing, strength, peace, wisdom for his medical team, and comfort for Shannon and Clyde in the days ahead.

Thank you for loving, supporting, and praying for the Larsons during this time. Every prayer, donation, and share truly means more than words can express.