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Help Support Christine Miller and Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$8,420 USD

Fundraiser created byChristine Miller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christine Miller

Help Support Christine Miller and Family

UPDATE: When we first created this fundraiser, we were only thinking about the immediate funeral and end-of-life expenses. Today Christine learned from Social Security that survivor benefits will continue, but the process to transfer them in her name may take about three months. They will eventually back-pay those months, but in the meantime, there is not a temporary gap in living expenses that she had not anticipated. Because of this, we have increased the fundraiser goal so that it can also help cover basic household expenses during this transition season, in addition to the funeral costs. Thank you all so much for your prayers, kindness, encouragement, and generosity. We are deeply grateful for the love and support surrounding their entire family right now.❤️


UPDATE: A heartfelt thank you from Christine and the family


We are overwhelmed (in the best way) by the outpouring of love and support we’ve received. My husband of 44 years passed away on May 3rd after a long health battle. The generosity shown on this page has lifted a heavy burden during one of the hardest times of my life. Every single donation — large or small — has helped us honor him and allowed us to focus on grieving instead of worrying about costs. To every person who gave, shared, prayed, or sent kind words: thank you. Your kindness has reminded us that we are not alone. We will never forget it.

With deep gratitude,

Christine Miller and Family

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On May 3, 2026, Dave Miller passed away after a 5-week-long health battle. This fundraiser is to help support Christine Miller cover hospital, funeral, and any additional expenses occurred while Dave was in the hospital.


Dave Miller was a gentle, humorous, hard-working, and God-fearing man. He was always moving, always working, always supporting. After a long battle, David Miller has joined those who wait for the return of our Messiah through sleep, no longer in pain, no longer brought down by hardship and worries and stress. But now Christine has to manage the expenses that arose from the hospital, from Dave being unable to work, and for the upcoming funeral. Please join us in caring for Christine, their son Mike and his wife Brittany, and their family after their loss.


Any contribution, big or small, is truly appreciated and will help them in this time of sorrow. If you are unable to give, please join us in prayer and share this page to spread awareness. Thank you.

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