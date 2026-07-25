Help support Christina and family

This past February of 2026, I began experiencing terrible headaches that quickly became unbearable. After seeking medical attention, I learned that I had an extreme amount of fluid on my brain and needed emergency surgery. I then was told I had to get surgery for a replacement vp shunt to remove fluid. The experience was terrifying, and the recovery has been long and difficult. Because of the surgery, I haven't been able to work, which has made it hard to keep up with daily expenses for myself and my family.





Just three months after my first surgery, while I was still healing, I started having seizures again. This led to another emergency brain surgery wherei had to get a second vp shunt, adding even more stress and uncertainty to my life. The ongoing medical challenges have made it impossible for me to return to work, and the financial strain is growing. My family and I are struggling to cover basic needs like transportation, food, electricity, and rent.





Any donation would be deeply appreciated. Your support will help me and my small children keep our home and meet essential needs while I continue my healing journey. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.



