Support Brennan Huskey Severe Motorcycle Accident

Brennan (son, brother, father, uncle and loyal friend to everyone that knows him) was involved in a severe motorcycle accident and suffered multiple serious, life-threatening injuries. He underwent the first of many emergency surgeries that lasted several hours and is currently hospitalized and stable, but his condition remains very serious.

The accident is believed to have occurred while he was coming off a highway ramp and attempting to merge back onto the roadway. The impact was extremely severe, and it is believed the motorcycle may have flipped multiple times.

His injuries include:

Multiple deep lacerations, including a severe leg wound that required surgical cleaning and debridement down to the bone

A shattered ankle that will require additional surgery

A broken shoulder and multiple rib fractures

A partially collapsed lung with a chest tube in place

A small brain (head) injury with bleeding being closely monitored

Liver damage being evaluated and closely monitored

Fractures to his eye socket and nose

Additional injuries including a dislocated thumb that was treated

At this time, his medical expenses are still unknown but expected to be significant. He will require additional surgeries, extended hospitalization, and a long rehabilitation process.

Because of the severity of his injuries, he will not be able to work for the foreseeable future. We are asking for help to support both his medical and recovery-related needs during this long road ahead, including:

Hospital and medical expenses not yet covered by insurance

Rehabilitation and ongoing treatment

Daily living expenses during recovery

Travel and hospital-related costs

Lost income while he is unable to work

Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much and helps us reach others who may be able to help.

We are incredibly grateful he survived this accident and made it through his first surgery. We are also grateful for the medical teams caring for him and for the support, prayers, and kindness from everyone during this incredibly difficult time.

Thank you, Brennan’s family.