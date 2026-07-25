Help Support Break-Eng News English

Scroll down below for English translation. Note: donations are shown in Polish zloty (PLN). $1 dollar is equal to about 4 Polish zlotys, so a donation of $25 dollars would equal 100 PLN.





Cześć uczniowie, oto aktualizacja mojej obecnej sytuacji. Od ponad 30 lat pracuję jako prywatny nauczyciel angielskiego, a to, co kiedyś było prężnie rozwijającym się biznesem, zmniejszyło się praktycznie do zera. Straciłem swoją firmę tłumaczeniową z powodu sztucznej inteligencji. Moje kampanie reklamowe były nieudane i nie miałem szczęścia w znalezieniu pracy w żadnej szkole. Po kryzysie w 2020 roku zacząłem uczyć wyłącznie online i założyłem Super Tutor Learning Center oraz program Break-Eng English. Moja wizja polegała na stworzeniu platformy, na której ludzie mogliby uczyć się cennych, praktycznych lekcji zmieniających życie, jednocześnie poprawiając swoje umiejętności językowe.





Od wielu lat publicznie oferuję lekcje za darmo, ale z powodu ostatnich trudności finansowych coraz trudniej mi to kontynuować. Obecnie pilnie potrzebuję funduszy na pokrycie wydatków medycznych i na mieszkanie. Jak niektórzy z was mogą wiedzieć, miałem operację serca i z powodu pewnych komplikacji muszę iść do szpitala na badania. Mam też ciągłe problemy dentystyczne; infekcję i złamane zęby, które wymagają pilnej opieki. Niestety, muszę płacić za wizyty u lekarza z własnej kieszeni. Niedawno zostałem również eksmitowany z mieszkania i jestem winien właścicielowi pieniądze za zaległy czynsz.





Proszę, rozważ wsparcie mnie w tym trudnym czasie. Mam nadzieję, że będę mógł nadal szerzyć dobre słowo i pomagać moim uczniom poprawiać ich życie. Twoja wpłata pomoże w tej sprawie i będzie bardzo doceniona. Z góry dziękuję.





Hello Friends, here's an update on my current situation. For over 30 years I've been working as a private English teacher and what once was a thriving business has dwindled down to practically nothing. I lost my translation business due to AI. My advertising campaigns have been unsuccessful and I've had no luck finding work at any school. After the 2020 crisis I went to teaching exclusively online and started the Super Tutor Learning Center and the Break-Eng English program. My vision was to create a platform where people could learn valuable, practical life changing lessons while improving their English skills.





For many years I have made the lessons available to the public free of charge, however due to recent financial hardship it's becoming increasingly difficult to continue doing so. Currently I'm in dire need of funds to pay for medical expenses and housing. As some of you may know I had a heart operation and, due to some complications, I need to go to the hospital and get it checked out. Also I have ongoing dental issues; infection and broken teeth which need urgent care. Unfortunately I have to pay for the doctor's visits out of my own pocket. Also recently I was evicted from my apartment and I owe the landlord money for back rent.





Please consider supporting me in this difficult time. I hope to continue spreading the good word and helping my students improve their lives. Your contribution will help the cause and will be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance.