Help Support Baby Myah’s Journey

Hi, my name is Whitney, and this is the story of our beautiful baby girl, Myah.





What we thought would be the happiest chapter of our lives quickly turned into the most difficult. Shortly after Myah was born, she was admitted to the hospital, where she has remained ever since. We have now spent weeks living in the hospital, watching our tiny girl fight through more than any newborn ever should.





After countless blood draws, scans, ultrasounds, and consultations with specialists, Myah was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in every 30,000 to 70,000 births. Alagille syndrome can affect multiple organs throughout the body, including the liver, heart, kidneys, eyes, spine, and blood vessels. Because every child is affected differently, doctors have had to perform extensive testing to understand exactly how this condition is impacting Myah.





As if one rare diagnosis wasn’t enough, doctors are now also evaluating Myah for biliary atresia, a serious liver condition that sometimes requires surgery. While they are hopeful this will not be the case, it is still a possibility they cannot rule out. To make matters even more unbelievable, there is only one documented case of a child having both Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. We are praying Myah is not another one of those extremely rare cases, but right now we continue to wait for answers.





The uncertainty has been one of the hardest parts of this journey. Every day brings new tests, new conversations with specialists, and new decisions. We celebrate every ounce Myah gains and every small victory, while also preparing ourselves for whatever comes next.





While Myah and I remain at the hospital, Dylan has had to return to work so we can continue supporting our family. Unfortunately, he is only able to be with us on the weekends. Being apart during one of the hardest moments of our lives has been heartbreaking, but we are doing everything we can to be strong for our little girl.





As our hospital stay continues, the financial burden has grown more than we ever imagined. Between traveling back and forth to the hospital, meals away from home, parking, keeping up with our monthly bills, and preparing for the medical care that lies ahead, the expenses continue to add up.





Your donations will help with:





• Gas and transportation to and from the hospital.

• Meals while staying at the hospital.

• Parking and other hospital-related expenses.

• Monthly household bills while we remain away from home.

• Medical expenses and supplies not covered by insurance.

• Travel to future specialist appointments and follow-up care.

• Potential expenses related to surgery and Myah’s ongoing medical treatment.

• Allowing us to focus on being by Myah’s side instead of worrying about the financial burden.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our story and keeping Myah in your prayers means more than words can express.





No parent imagines spending the first weeks of their baby’s life in a hospital, waiting for answers and watching doctors search for the best path forward. Through every setback, Myah continues to show us what true strength looks like. She is our little fighter, and we will continue fighting right alongside her.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and your support. Every donation, every share, and every prayer helps carry our family through one of the hardest seasons of our lives.





With love and gratitude,





Whitney, Dylan & Baby Myah